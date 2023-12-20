Liverpool transfer ‘priority’ emerges with European giants ‘set’ to ‘finalise’ £20m deal for Klopp target

According to reports, Liverpool target Lucas Beraldo is ‘set’ to sign for Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around £20m.

While Liverpool were focused on overhauling their midfield in the summer, they were also looking to sign a young centre-back who could potentially be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

After splashing out £150m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to establish themselves as the fifth-highest spenders in the Premier League in 2023, they were unable to sign a new centre-back but they may land one in January.

Liverpool are currently short on options at centre-back after Joel Matip suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury. This leaves Jurgen Klopp with just Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah to choose from.

And 90min are reporting that ‘Beraldo has been on Liverpool’s radar for a number of months as the club look to bolster their defensive options’ but they are ‘set to miss out’ as PSG are ‘close to finalising a deal worth around £20m’.

‘Liverpool had earmarked Beraldo as a potential player for the future’ but ‘PSG are now at the head of the queue to complete a deal and hope to complete an agreement before interest from England is taken any further’.

Liverpool expert Neil Jones has provided his update, with a “new centre-back a priority” for the Premier League outfit. The reporter also claims they “admire” Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie.

“There is no doubt that Liverpool need to be looking at a new centre-back, if not now then certainly in the summer, and there is definitely an admiration for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen,” Jones told Caught Offside.

“At 21, and with the capability of playing both as a central defender and as a left-back, the Ecuador international is someone who is likely to make a move in 2024, though given the position Leverkusen find themselves in, both in the Bundesliga and the Europa League, I think we can safely rule out a January move.

“Jurgen Klopp hinted recently that Liverpool may find it hard to get the player they really want in January, but they are certainly looking. And a young, mobile, ball playing centre-back is high on their agenda. It may be even higher if another defensive injury arrives before January 1.”