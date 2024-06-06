Liverpool ‘transfer priority lies’ with top Man Utd target as they ‘end interest’ in Leeds star

Crysencio Summerville and Michael Olise have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have ended their interest in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and are turning their attention to Man Utd target Michael Olise, according to reports.

The Reds are set for a summer of change after Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of the season with Arne Slot moving from Feyenoord as his successor.

Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has been appointed as the Premier League club’s new sporting director.

Slot will work with the players as the new head coach with Edwards and Hughes likely to make a lot of transfer decisions ahead of the new campaign.

There has already been speculation that Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s futures could be up in the air after Klopp’s decision to leave, with all of their contracts up for renewal.

Other players such as Luis Diaz have also been linked with moves away but the Liverpool recruitment team are focused on additions to give Slot the best possible start as new head coach.

One place they are looking to strengthen is in attacking areas with rumours that a move for Leeds United winger Summerville rumoured to be on the cards.

However, Leeds Live claim that Liverpool ‘have ended their interest in Summerville despite being the early front-runners to sign the player’ with the Slot appointment ‘no doubt’ lowering their chances of landing the 22-year-old, who contributed 20 goals and nine assists in the Championship for Leeds last term.

Liverpool ‘have had a close eye on Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise for some time now and it’s thought that is were their transfer priority lies’ and the Reds could still have a say on where Summerville goes.

Man Utd and several other Premier League clubs have an interest in Olise after the Frenchman contributed 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

MORE LIVERPOOL CONTENT ON F365

👉 Eight stars *definitely* in Romano’s contact book include Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd targets

👉 ‘Very overrated’ Liverpool forward slammed as pundit reveals he ‘doesn’t like him at all’

👉 Liverpool star told he’s ‘got no chance’ of starting at Euro 2024 ahead of Chelsea, Man City pair

Leeds Live adds:

‘Should the Reds get Olise, Palace are expected to use some of the potential £60m transfer fee to bring Summerville to Selhurst Park, with the Eagles having made their interest known.’

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is excited about the new era at Anfield under Slot but admits that he hasn’t spoken to the Dutchman.

Robertson, who is looking forward to a Euro 2024 campaign with Scotland, said: “I haven’t spoken to him (Slot) yet.

“I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros. It’s an exciting new challenge. Obviously the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for for that manager but obviously excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I’m really excited for what can come with that.

“”I’ve got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we’ve had, the manager’s very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”