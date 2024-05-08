According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are ‘planning’ to submit an offer for Liverpool star Luis Diaz, who could replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG exited the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe was unable to make an impact in both legs and will leave PSG in the summer having failed to help the Ligue Un giants win the Champions League.

The World Cup winner is due to be out of contract this summer. He had been linked with a possible move to the Premier League but Real Madrid have always been his most likely destination and they are expected to secure his services ahead of next season.

Liverpool star to replace Mbappe?

One of PSG’s priorities this summer will be to replace Mbappe and they are being linked with several potential targets.

Liverpool standout Mo Salah has been consistently linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League but PSG are also understood to be interested in him.

Diaz has not been in the best of form this season and it has been suggested that Liverpool could cash in on him in the summer.

Earlier this month, a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claimed Diaz and three more Liverpool stars are ‘crazy’ about signing for FC Barcelona, with each player tipped to ‘pack their bags’ and leave.

A fresh report from Spanish publication Todo Fichajes claims PSG intend ‘to go with everything’ to sign Diaz this summer.

It is noted that ‘the departure of Mbappe will leave a big void in the PSG squad and Diaz is one of’ the players they are looking at.

The report adds: ‘After another irregular season in Liverpool, several structural changes are expected in the squad and despite his importance within the team, the Colombian’s continuity is by no means assured.

‘With a contract in force until June 2027, sources close to the French club confirm that they are preparing an amount of €90m (£77m) to convince the Red entity. Liverpool needs financial muscle to be able to deal with new additions and without a doubt, a transfer of that magnitude would pave the way.’

