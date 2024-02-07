According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have “two plans” in place regarding Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The World Cup winner is expected to leave PSG in the summer as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as his most likely next destination and Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Spanish giants have a “feeling” that a deal is “really, really close”.

Despite this, Liverpool have also been consistently linked with Mbappe in recent months as he is being mentioned as a potential replacement for Saudi Pro League-linked Mohamed Salah. The Independent have claimed that the Reds and Arsenal are ‘exploring’ moves for the Frenchman.

Romano has now provided a detailed update regarding Mbappe. He claims PSG have a “plan” in place for if he leaves, with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva mentioned as a target.

“I reported the details of the Kylian Mbappe saga in my column yesterday, but as well as that I wanted to add today that PSG have two plans in place regarding their star player,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The first plan is the optimistic one – to keep Mbappe at the club, extend his contract, and build the squad with Mbappe. The second one is in case Mbappe leaves as a free agent, and so PSG have something in place for that. They have prepared for this possibility, and so plans are in place in case they cannot keep their star player.

“One plan involves a signing in midfield – the player they wanted last summer was Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, so let’s see if they try again for him because they want an important midfielder signing.”

Romano later pointed out that AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Manchester United-linked Leny Yoro are also potential targets for PSG.

“PSG also want something in attack – Rafael Leao is also really appreciated by the club, but there have been a lot of rumours and the truth is they have still not decided who is their top target in that position,” Romano added.

“For sure, they want to do something to replace Mbappe with a new winger, and with Leao appreciated, but let’s see if this leads to a concrete negotiation. There has been a release clause for Leao since he signed a new deal at AC Milan last summer. Still, no one has approached Milan so far, so it’s very early. I’m not aware of proposals or negotiations with any club – there’s no chance to see things advancing now.

“PSG also want a new centre-back, with Leny Yoro a top target from Lille, though he is also Real Madrid and Manchester United interested in him. Yoro is now represented by Jorge Mendes, so looks like one to watch, but let’s see what happens with PSG and Mbappe before these other plans become more concrete.”