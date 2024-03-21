Paris Saint-Germain are not considering signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to help replace Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Diaz has performed well for the Reds this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances.

PSG ‘not considering’ Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

His form in recent weeks has been particularly impressive, providing six goal contributions in his last seven Premier League matches.

These performances have reportedly caught the attention of French champions PSG, who are set to lose Mbappe at the end of the season.

The France captain is reportedly close to finalising a move to Real Madrid with his contract in Paris expiring this summer.

Replacing Mbappe will be extremely difficult and PSG are likely to sign multiple attackers to help fill the void left by his exit.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato claimed that PSG have made ‘contact’ over the signing of Diaz, making the Liverpool star their top ‘priority’.

It was said that the Parisien bosses viewed Diaz as the ‘perfect’ player to come into Luis Enrique’s starting XI in place of Mbappe.

However, Sky Sports believes PSG ‘are not considering’ the Colombian international ‘as a replacement for Mbappe’.

The report says Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are completely uninterested in signing Diaz.

‘PSG are not considering Luis Diaz as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe,’ Sky Sports claims. ‘Reports this week have suggested the French champions have been in touch with Diaz’s agent about the possibility of him moving to Paris. ‘PSG are expected to lose Mbappe this summer to Real Madrid. ‘However, Sky Sports can confirm that neither PSG sporting director Luis Campos nor head coach Luis Enrique have any interest in signing Diaz. ‘They do not consider him to be the profile of player they are looking for.’

Liverpool: Conor Bradley makes vow

Meanwhile, Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley has promised to stay grounded amid his impressive breakthrough at Anfield.

This time last year the 20-year-old was starring on loan at League One side Bolton, but since breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s side before Christmas he has turned in a string of eye-catching displays for the club he grew up supporting.

“I definitely didn’t think it would go this well,” Bradley said ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Romania on Friday. “You dream about scoring your first goal for Liverpool but never think it will come true.

“My pinch-myself moment was probably against Chelsea when I scored and got two assists. The fans chanting my name was pretty special. I don’t think I will have a better night than that to be honest.”

Northern Ireland fans have known about Bradley’s talent since he made his debut in May 2021, and he would have more than his 13 caps but for the injury that ruled him out of their final six Euro 2024 qualifiers last year.

But his exploits with Liverpool have seen his name go global.

“I haven’t really felt it to be honest,” said Bradley. “I just try to keep doing the same things I was doing before.

“I am still the same person I was before. None of it has changed me so I just want to keep working hard and doing what I am doing.”

