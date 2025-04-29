Real Madrid are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit an ‘offer’ to sign a second Liverpool star to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in joining the La Liga giants.

The Spanish outfit are set to sign long-term Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back to replace Dani Carvajal and it’s claimed that the Liverpool star could complete a move before June’s Club World Cup.

‘It’s not that simple, as to be able to take him early, he’ll have to negotiate with Liverpool. Arnold has a contract with the Reds until June 30, and if Chamartín wants him before then, an agreement must be reached. ‘This is a situation never before seen in football, so it’s difficult to know how likely it is that he’ll arrive for the group stage or whether he’ll have to wait until the second half of the tournament, the knockout stages, which begin on June 28. ‘Madrid would play the round of 16 on the last day of the month or on July 1, so in that case, Arnold could be expected in a hypothetical quarterfinal (July 4 or 5).’

Real Madrid have also been linked with other Liverpool players in recent months and Alexis Mac Allister recently responded to speculation relating to a potential transfer: “I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.”

Liverpool paid around £35m plus add-ons to sign Mac Allister from Premier League rivals Brighton in 2023 and he’s been a superb signing.

