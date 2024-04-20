According to reports, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs interested in Real Madrid and Brazil standout Rodrygo.

The 23-year-old left Brazilian outfit Santos in 2019 as he joined Real Madrid in a deal believed to be worth around £40m.

Rodrygo could have easily ended up in the Premier League instead as he recently revealed that he decided against joining Liverpool for just €3m before he headed to Real Madrid.

Rodrygo told The Guardian: “We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Rodrygo shone against Manchester City…

The Brazil international has proven to be a superb signing for Real Madrid. He has 54 goals and 40 assists in his 209 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Despite this, Rodrygo has been linked with a move elsewhere ahead of the summer as it has been suggested that the summer arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick could limit his game time next season.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been heavily linked with Rodrygo in recent weeks but it’s been claimed that he has already ‘said no’ to the Red Devils, while he’s been ‘seduced’ by their Premier League rivals.

A report from HITC claims ‘a number of clubs are making it known to the player’s representatives that they would be keen to take him if he became available and/or unsettled’.

It is said that Liverpool and Man City are ‘maintaining a watching brief on Rodrygo’s situation’, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are being ‘kept informed by intermediaries’.

Despite this, Real Madrid has reportedly ‘already told the player that his future is in no doubt’. The report explains.

‘HITC understands Real Madrid are already making it clear to rivals that they want to keep Brazilian forward Rodrygo. ‘Real have already told the player and his representatives that his future is not in doubt – despite the impeding arrivals.’

Rodrygo recently indicated that the potential arrival of Mbappe and Endrick is not making him consider his future at Real Madrid.

“Yes, there are many of us [attacking players]. We’ll see what the coach decides. Next year I think it’s a coach’s problem… a good problem and I’m calm,” Rodrygo said during an interview with Marca.

Regaeding his future, he added: “I don’t think anything, I’m just thinking about being focused on this season and finishing it well, with as many titles as possible.”