Liverpool have reportedly selected their ‘top’ target to replace Federico Chiesa and they are ‘ahead’ of Chelsea in the race to sign him.

The Reds are already this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe and they will extend their lead over rivals if/when they sign Milos Kerkez for around £40m.

Kerkez is set to follow Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in joining Liverpool, with David Ornstein reporting on Monday morning that he will ‘fly into the UK’ today and ‘undergo his medical’.

Liverpool still have plenty of business to do this summer, though. They remain in the market for a striker and centre-back with Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi mooted as targets, while they could also sign a winger.

Mohamed Salah was comfortably Liverpool’s best attacking player during the 2024/25 campaign and several forwards are linked with summer exits.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been heavily linked with European and Saudi Pro League clubs, while Chiesa could also leave this summer.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only signing during the 2024/25 campaign and he struggled to establish himself at the Premier League giants as he barely featured for Arne Slot‘s side.

The Italy international was a low-cost risk worth taking at around £12.5m, but this has not worked and it’s been suggested that he could return to Serie A this summer.

The 27-year-old has reportedly said ‘yes’ to a move to Napoli and should he exit Anfield, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri for Sky Sport claims Lyon starlet Malick Fofana is their ‘top’ target to replace him.

The 20-year-old endured a breakout season in 2024/25, grabbing eleven goals and six assists for the Ligue Un outfit in 41 appearances across all competitions.

A recent report claimed Liverpool are ‘ready’ to hijack Chelsea in the race for Fofana and Tavolieri insists they are ‘ahead’ of the Blues for the 20-year-old.

Liverpool head of recruitment, Barry Hunter, is said to be an ‘admirer’ of Fofana, so they are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing him this summer.

The Reds are also willing to move quickly so they are not beaten to his signing, while Lyon are hoping to receive a 'crazy' fee.