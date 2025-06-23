According to reports, a Liverpool transfer has been delayed for one reason, but the Premier League giants have secured a buy-back clause.

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market in recent weeks as they are already on the brink of completing their fourth summer signing, with Milos Kerkez to ‘undergo a medical’ to complete his move today.

Kerkez will join Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in signing for the Premier League champions, who are also looking to raise funds through exits this summer.

Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Harvey Elliott have been linked with moves elsewhere, but Jarell Quansah has looked the most likely to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the young centre-back has a deal in place to join Bayer Leverkusen.

“Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool is a here we go,” Romano revealed.

READ: Liverpool got Premier League 25/26 title in the bag? Have they balls…



“These two clubs have a solid relationship and are doing a lot of business together this summer: Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, an historical signing for Liverpool.

“This week, Milos Kerkez will arrive from Bournemouth, but going the other way, we have to mention Quansah.

“Liverpool and Leverkusen have agreed a deal for Quansah. The deal is worth £30m plus £5m in add-ons. It’s a five-year contract and there will be a buy-back clause in the player’s contract at Leverkusen.

“What does it mean? Leverkusen accept that Liverpool will have control of the player in the future. If in two, three or four years, Liverpool can return for the player with no need for negotiations. It would be automatic. Of course, it’s an important price. It’s undisclosed for now.

“It’s an important move for Richard Hughes, the Liverpool sporting director, who really wanted to keep control of the player.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 When Liverpool amortise £150m it ‘permits the Reds to keep on splurging’

👉 Liverpool ‘ahead’ of Chelsea in hijack amid ‘crazy’ demand for ‘top’ target to replace Slot signing

👉 Liverpool make ‘bombshell move’ with ‘offer prepared’ for next ‘top target’ amid key Romano update



Despite this, a report from Sky Sports insists Quansah will not be announced as a Leverkusen player within the next couple days.

This is because ‘the move will not be completed until the defender has finished his England U21 commitments’.

Regarding Liverpool’s buy-back clause for Quansah, German outlet BILD claims the fee has been set at 60 million euros (around £51m) and the Reds will be able to activate this return option during the entirety of his five-year contract.

Regarding potential replacements for Quansah, Romano confirms Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is an option. He said: “One of the players they are monitoring and I can confirm the reports coming from England in the recent hours is Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace…

“Marc Guehi is on the shortlist at Liverpool, so he is one of the names being considered to replace Jarell Quansah this summer. He’s appreciated by the director Richard Hughes.”