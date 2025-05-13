Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as one of Arne Slot's top targets.

According to reports, Liverpool are close to completing a major signing as they have reached an ‘agreement’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds are expected to target signings in various positions this summer and they are being heavily linked with right-backs ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable footballer set to become a free agent this summer and he recently announced his intention to leave Liverpool this summer.

The England international has his faults, but he is a special footballer and will be difficult to replace.

Some have argued that Conor Bradley is a ready-made replacement already contracted to Liverpool, but it looks increasingly likely that they will sign a new right-back to compete with the Northern Ireland international next season.

Frimpong has emerged as Liverpool’s leading target, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Tuesday morning that they have made an ‘approach’ for the attacking wing-back with a 40 million euro (£33m) release clause.

The doubts surrounding Frimpong are similar to Alexander-Arnold, with the two right-backs suspect defensively.

However, Frimpong is one of Europe’s best attacking wing-backs and he’s grabbed 17 goal involvements in his 48 appearances across all competitions this season.

Frimpong’s proposed move to Liverpool appears to be edging closer, with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming an ‘agreement’ has been reached.

Schira tweeted: “Agreement in principle between #Liverpool and Jeremie #Frimpong for a contract until 2030.

“#LFC are ready to trigger the release clause (€40M) to sign him from #BayerLeverkusen in the summer transfer window to replace Alexander-Arnold.”

Belgian journalist has since posted another update, claiming Liverpool have ‘sent’ ther ‘written intention’ to Bayer Leverkusen, who are ‘expected to accept’ Frimpong’s exit.

He revealed: Liverpool FC’s closing Jeremie Frimpong’s deal as told on 24th March.

“#LFC sent written intentions to lift the release clause, now expected to be accepted by #Bayer04 and personal terms are not expected to be an issue. Frimpong, soon a Red”.

In case this deal falls through, reporter Nizaar Kinsella has picked out two potential alternatives.

In a BBC Q&A, he said: “I think Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is the best option for Liverpool. He is maybe more gettable now manager Xabi Alonso seems destined for Real Madrid.

“One remarkably good option is Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is available for free at the end of the season. For me, he has arguably been the best right-back in the league.

“Fulham’s Kenny Tete is also available on a free transfer – but much will depend on whether Liverpool are ready to promote Conor Bradley as their first choice option.”