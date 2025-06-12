According to reports, Liverpool are ‘expected’ to offload Darwin Nunez this summer and they will ‘take a loss’ with his asking price set.

The Uruguay international was handpicked by Jurgen Klopp, who ignored a data warning to push through his move to Anfield after he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica during the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign Nunez, who joined the Premier League giants as a raw talent with immense potential.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, Nunez has failed to kick on in recent seasons as he has not lived up to his huge fee.

Most of Liverpool’s squad have benefited from Arne Slot’s arrival as the Dutchman has got more out of the 2024/25 group than Klopp, but this appointment has harmed Nunez as he’s dropped in the pecking order.

Nunez only made seven Premier League starts during the 2024/25 campaign as he’s been heavily linked with an exit in recent months.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr targeted the 25-year-old in January and they had a £59m bid rejected by Liverpool, who were unwilling to sanction his exit as they pursued the Premier League title.

An exit is more likely this summer, though a move to Al Nassr is likely off the table as they signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa as an alternative in the winter.

Instead, Nunez is being monitored by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and he has made his feelings clear on a potential switch to Al-Hilal as he’s supposedly performed a huge U-turn.

A report from talkSPORT claims Nunez is ‘expected to leave’ Liverpool this summer as they will ‘take a loss’ on the £64m fee they paid to sign him three years ago.

It is noted that Al-Hilal ‘contacted Liverpool on Monday to ask for the conditions of a deal’ and the Reds are ‘seeking north of £59m’ this summer.

This figure was offered by Al Nassr in January, so this is being used as a ‘yardstick for his valuation’, which has also been determined by his ‘record as a Liverpool starter’.

Nunez has 25 goals and 13 assists in 49 Liverpool starts and they ‘plan to stick to their minimum valuation even with a non-Saudi bidder’.

The report adds: