Liverpool boost as report details ‘regrets’ of £51m target who ‘intends to land this winter’

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Martin Zubimendi, who rejected their advances in the summer, as a report details the Real Sociedad star’s ‘regrets’.

The Reds had a quiet summer, landing Federico Chiesa from Juventus while also agreeing a deal in principle with Valencia to bring Giorgi Mamardashvili to Anfield in 2025.

Their top target was Zubimendi and Liverpool triggered his £51m release clause but then failed to persuade the 25-year-old to leave his boyhood club.

Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil headed up a team that launched a charm offensive to keep their star player at the club and leave Liverpool disappointed.

Liverpool opted not to sign an alternative, much to the displeasure of the fans, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed the club chiefs had their hearts set on Zubimendi and they weren’t about to bring in a different player who didn’t fit their very specific requirements.

“They decided that they would only do something that could certainly add to the squad,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“They targeted Martin Zubimendi and got far in the deal, but ultimately he decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

“But no panic, don’t suddenly knee-jerk to an alternative that might not be quite right for you. Perhaps, go with your internal, existing options until the right opportunity arises.

Ornstein said he could see Liverpool opting for patience similar to that which saw them sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2017.

He continued: “Maybe that will be Zubimendi in the future in the way that Virgil van Dijk was after they missed out on him when he was at Southampton one summer and then they signed him in January or maybe it’ll be someone else entirely, or nobody at all as Ryan Gravenberch takes to the role with aplomb. Let’s see.”

Gravenberch has indeed enjoyed a flying start to the season but a report in Spain suggests they would have better luck in securing the signing of Zubimendi if they made another move for him in January.

The report claims Zubimendi has ‘back-tracked’ on his decision to remain at San Sebastian after a slow start to the season has seen them pick up just four points from six games, which sees them in 16th place in the La Liga table.

The Spain international was expected to sign a new deal with Sociedad but had ‘opted to reject a large salary’ with a view to leaving the club.

The report confirms that Zubimendi ‘regrets’ snubbing Liverpool and the midfielder ‘intends to land in the Premier League this winter’.