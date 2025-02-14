Ligue 1 star reveals he ‘said no’ to Liverpool transfer ‘in June’ but ‘would have accepted’ in August

Nantes goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has revealed that he rejected a move to Premier League side Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Reds were after a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window but ended up signing Giorgi Mamardashvili for next season.

Liverpool paid around £29m for Mamardashvili with the Georgia international heading back out on loan to Spanish side Valencia.

Arne Slot’s side did not agree the deal until late in August with reports before that indicating that they were looking elsewhere for a back-up goalkeeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a brilliant back-up for Alisson this season but Liverpool wanted a third goalkeeper to replace the departing Adrian in the summer.

And Nantes stopper Lopes has revealed that Liverpool approached him in June about a transfer to the Premier League but he rejected it as he didn’t want to sit on the bench all season.

Lopes, who has 14 caps for Portugal, did admit that he would have considered it if the offer came towards the transfer deadline at the end of August.

The Nantes goalkeeper told Foot Mercato: “Did I say no to becoming Liverpool’s number two? Yes, in June, I said no.

“I’ll be very clear: I didn’t have that option in mind at all. I told myself that I had to keep playing, that I had fire in my legs, and that I couldn’t put my bum on the bench, even if it was at Liverpool, Bayern, or elsewhere.

“But I’ll be very clear: if this offer had come at the end of August, just before the end of the transfer window, I would have accepted it, I would have left, I would have put my bum on the bench, and I would have shut my mouth.”

Liverpool have been brilliant in the Premier League this season with Slot’s side seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal after their dramatic 2-2 draw in the Merseyside Derby against Everton on Wednesday.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle at the weekend but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons it could benefit the Reds in the title race.

Carragher said: “I’ll say it! I was gutted when Manchester United beat Arsenal, that worried me from a Liverpool point of view in terms of the league.

“I think the last couple of years when Arsenal have challenged for the league, I always thought Man City were a level above, but I think they went close because they went out of the cup competitions early. They even went out of the Carabao, with this season being the first time they’ve had a run in it and got to the semi.

“I was thinking, when Arsenal went out to United, that could be a problem because I thought we’d go far (in the FA Cup), so I actually think yesterday was a great day all round. Great for the FA Cup, giant killing, great for Plymouth and I think it’s decent for Liverpool.”

Carragher added: “Does that give Liverpool more chance of winning the league? I think it probably does. The difference between the Carabao and the FA Cup, the Carabao, except for the final, it doesn’t affect your league games. Liverpool have now got to go to Villa midweek, it’s not easy. You could draw there 1-1 and then lose at City.

“Wednesday (against Everton) is the biggest game of the season so far. Up until a couple of years ago there’s only been one team that has won the three trophies and Liverpool have had a couple of years ago (people suggesting) the quadruple. It’s virtually impossible. The thing that killed Liverpool is they won the Carabao Cup and the FA and lost the league and Champions League, the ones they really wanted.”