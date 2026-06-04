Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has ‘submitted a transfer request’ to leave the club after Arne Slot’s sacking, according to reports.

Gakpo joined Liverpool for an initial £37m in January 2022 and the Netherlands international has 50 goals and 23 assists in 180 appearances for the club.

15 of those goal contributions came in the Premier League last season as he played a significant role in helping the Reds to the title in Slot’s first season in charge of the club.

But Liverpool came off the rails this term, only managing a fifth-placed finish in defence of their title, and Slot has paid the ultimate price for the downturn.

The Dutchman has been replaced by Andoni Iraola at the helm and after a season in which Gakpo was often picked out as a scapegoat for poor performances by Liverpool fans, who couldn’t understand why Slot persisted with him ahead of teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha, he’s decided to seek pastures new.

That’s according to Dutch outlet Soccernews, who report that Gakpo has ‘submitted a transfer request because he doesn’t not see a future at The Reds without Slot’.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid ‘have ears for a collaboration’ with Gakpo as they seek a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who’s joining MLS side Orlando City after his contract with the La Liga giants expired.

‘A lot of payment will have to be made’ for Gakpo, who is currently valued at €60m [£52m] by Transfermarkt, but ‘it’s not impossible to reach a deal’.

Liverpool ‘open to sale’

Our friends at TEAMtalk have been told that Liverpool are ‘open to his sale this summer’.

‘While Slot was loyal to the winger – often picking him while others in the media and the fanbase questioned his role in the side, and indeed handing him a new deal worth £250,000 a week through to June 2030 last year – we understand that the club are open to his sale this summer and his request to leave will not be blocked. ‘Indeed, while club icon Mohamed Salah is also departing, leaving the Reds needing to sign a high-calibre replacement, sources insist they are prepared to sanction Gakpo’s exit, too.’

Speaking in March, before Salah’s exit became official, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “I think it will be a busy summer for Liverpool with wingers. It’s very clear they need to reinforce their wingers.

“The situation with Salah and Gakpo. In general, I think Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position. I will come back very soon to tell you more.”