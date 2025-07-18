Transfer expert tips Liverpool to ‘revisit’ £75m deal as West Ham ‘step up’ talks for double Reds deal

Liverpool are likely “revisit” their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon if they sell Luis Diaz this summer, according to reports.

Colombia international Diaz has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich or Barcelona, while the former have now made two bids for the Liverpool winger.

The Reds have made it clear that Diaz is not for sale this summer but the 28-year-old has reportedly told the Liverpool hierarchy that he wants to leave Anfield this summer.

A report in German newspaper Bild on Friday insisted that he has already ‘agreed’ a contract worth around €14m a year plus any bonuses with Bayern Munich confident of getting a deal over the line.

And now transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are likely to “revisit” a deal for Newcastle star Gordon, if Diaz departs, after a transfer was “verbally lined up” last summer.

Jacobs told Liverpool streamer Grizz Khan on YouTube: “There will be a chance, if the left side is being strengthened, that Liverpool revisit Anthony Gordon. That is another one to keep an eye on.

“Rodrygo, it is not that I’m not getting acknowledgement of appreciation from Liverpool, because I am, it’s just the idea that they’re in Madrid or negotiating or ready to bid, for now feels a bit premature. With Anthony Gordon it is more than that.

“12 months ago they had a deal in place to be done. Had Newcastle not sold Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton, they would have been in a PSR bind, and Gordon would have definitely got over the line because it was verbally lined up for I think about £75m.

“Suddenly Newcastle were able to pivot because they were reluctant sellers and they found the money another way.

“Given that was only 12 months ago, don’t just think about Rodrygo, if Diaz leaves, there may well be a possibility that a revisited approach for Anthony Gordon is made.”

Jacobs added: “Liverpool have a really good relationship with Newcastle United, make no mistake.

“Regardless of what is said in public, to suggest Liverpool have somehow crossed the line in daring to be ambitious and sign a world-class player, Newcastle understand that. Richard Hughes and Eddie Howe by the way have a long-standing relationship.”

And more players could leave Liverpool with Premier League rivals West Ham looking to step up their interest Reds duo Harvey Elliot and Tyler Morton this week, according to ExWHUEmployee.

He told The West Ham Way Patreon: “Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliot are also likely to have interest stepped up this week.

“As well as talks to try and progress a goalkeeper signing.”