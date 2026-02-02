Liverpool are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to let Andy Robertson join Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day, as they are unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his AS Roma loan.

Thomas Frank’s side have been in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign the Scotland captain in the January transfer window.

A transfer looked likely a couple of weeks ago as the Reds considered recalling Tsimikas from Roma, but a deal has failed to materialise.

Liverpool’s inability to sort a replacement for Robertson has hindered Tottenham’s pursuit, and the 31-year-old is now likely to leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Spurs could save their pennies and get Robertson for nothing in the summer, but Frank is desperate for more defensive depth now, especially given Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, and Djed Spence’s injury concerns.

Robertson to Spurs ‘unlikely’ amid Liverpool ‘stance’

Despite interest from Tottenham, Sky Sports explains why a deal for the left-back is ‘unlikely’ on deadline day.

It is claimed that Liverpool’s inability to recall Tsimikas has halted proceedings, as Roma refuse to terminate the Greek international’s loan.

Tottenham currently look unlikely to sign Liverpool’s Andy Robertson today. Spurs have wanted the left-back but Liverpool are unable to recall Kostas Tsimikas from Roma to cover. Roma can cancel the loan agreement but do not have a replacement themselves that is close to happening. Liverpool do not want to weaken their squad before the deadline and, in that vein, they have taken a similar stance on Curtis Jones, amid interest from Inter Milan. Liverpool have been looking into the market for additions and are set to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes – but he will not join until the summer. A move for Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida also fell down over the weekend.

Liverpool’s defender transfer woes

Liverpool have been exploring the market for additions and are set to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, but he will not join until the summer.

A move for Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida also fell through over the weekend.

Sanctioning the sale of Robertson makes no sense given Arne Slot’s lack of depth at the back, and a lack of midfield depth is also why Inter will not be signing Curtis Jones.

The Serie A giants had asked about a deal to sign Jones amid interest from Nottingham Forest in Davide Frattesi, but the Reds are not willing to let the 25-year-old go as they push for Champions League qualification.

