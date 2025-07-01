Liverpool transfer on the rocks over ‘major gap of €20m’ as Reds ‘work on’ another deal

Darwin Nunez could be replaced by Hugo Ekitike at Anfield.

Napoli’s attempts to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool have hit a stumbling block over a big gap in valuation, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to move the Uruguay international on this summer with Nunez not forming part of Arne Slot’s plans for the future.

Nunez only started just eight Premier League matches last season as he dropped down the Liverpool pecking order under the Dutchman after previous boss Jurgen Klopp brought him to the club in 2022.

Liverpool spent £85m to bring Nunez to Anfield from Portuguese side Benfica and now they are reportedly attempting to recoup as much of their money as possible this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that Liverpool are looking for around £55-60m as a starting point in negotiations to sell the striker.

Romano said: “I can guarantee you 100 per cent that Darwin Nunez would be very happy to go to Napoli. The project, the coach, the city, Italian football.

“During the week, Napoli had direct contact with Liverpool, even a meeting, and in these contacts at the moment they have not yet come close to agreeing on the figures.

“Liverpool’s demands remain very important, between 65 and 70 million Euros [£55-60m] minimum as a starting point.

“Napoli start further back, so at the moment agreements are not close yet for Nunez. It is not close or imminent and requires slow and steady progress.

“It is also clear that Napoli must match the numbers on Nunez’s salary.

“Even on this we are not yet at the finish line. But the player is available, and this can certainly help.”

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that ‘there is a major gap in valuation between the two clubs’ with Napoli now ‘considering working on other moves’.

There is a huge €20m difference between Liverpool’s valuation of Nunez and Udinese’s valuation of Lorenzo Lucca, who is Napoli’s other target, and ‘this can make all the difference’.

Liverpool will look to immediately replace the Uruguayan with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres among the names linked.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has also been one of the names doing the rounds and Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are “working on” a deal to bring the France international to Anfield.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday: “I told you several times how Liverpool are working on this deal, how Liverpool are discussing the possibility to add Hugo Ekitike to their squad.

“Yes, because the idea for Liverpool is to have one more striker, they are waiting to understand what happens with Darwin Nunez.”