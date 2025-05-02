Liverpool are to give Arne Slot the ‘final say’ with Real Madrid interested in swapping Rodrygo for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to reports.

The Reds secured the Premier League title on Sunday with four matches to spare after beating Tottenham 5-1 in a rout at Anfield.

Liverpool are 15 points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal – who are set to finish as runners-up for the third season in a row – and now the Reds can turn their attention to their summer targets.

Slot’s outfit were given a huge boost recently when Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new two-year contracts after rumours they could leave on free transfers in the summer.

One player who is extremely likely to leave is Trent Alexander-Arnold with widespread reports indicating that he will join Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of June.

And now Real Madrid could potentially sign another Liverpool star, if reports in Spain are to be believed, with Defensa Central claiming that Los Blancos ‘are interested’ in Mac Allister and ‘could include a player in the deal’.

Real Madrid has ‘ruled out Martin Zubimendi and has ultimately opted for the Argentine player’ and now the Spanish giants ‘could be interested’ in a swap deal with Rodrygo going in the other direction.

The report adds:

‘The Brazilian winger is in Liverpool’s sights and, after a very lackluster and irregular season—he has scored a goal in more than 20 matches—he could leave the Santiago Bernabéu after six seasons. The market value of both players is similar, although Liverpool manager Arne Slot could have the final say.’

Defensa Central reckon a ‘swap deal could bring some money to Madrid’ with a gap of around €10m in their valuations and both players have agreements at their respective clubs until 2028.

The report continues:

‘However, this circumstance would not be an obstacle if both players want a change of scenery and, furthermore, Real Madrid and Liverpool reach an agreement to carry out this trading card swap.’

Following their title win, Slot explained what makes Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister special, he told the club’s official website: “I don’t think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game.

“Maybe the few times he didn’t play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn’t play.

“[He’s a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball.

“But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

“He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity.”