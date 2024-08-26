Liverpool have ‘made contact today’ with Juventus and are ‘exploring conditions of the deal’ for Federico Chiesa, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chiesa was once linked with £100m+ moves to the Premier League having shone for Italy at Euro 2020, but is now thought to be available for around just £12m with Juventus desperate to be rid of him.

The 26-year-old was a regular for Juventus last season as he grabbed ten goals and three assists in his 37 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.

But Juventus are looking to offload the winger this summer as he recently entered the final year of his contract, as new manager Thiago Motta admitted ahead of the new season.

He said: “Chiesa is out for transfer reasons, the same as the others who were left behind, other than Fabio Miretti who is injured.

“We have been very clear with them. They are talented, but must find other options where they will get more playing time. For Chiesa and the others, the decision has been made.”

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the Italy international, but it’s now claimed Liverpool have entered talks to sign him before the window closes.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days. Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and #LFC made contact today. Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move.’

Chiesa could follow the first signing of the Arne Slot era after it was confirmed on Monday that Giorgi Mamardashvili would be joining the club from Valencia, before heading back to the La Liga side on loan for the rest of the season.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia. The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025. This season he’s staying in Valencia.’

A further report on Monday claimed Liverpool have two other priorities in the transfer window. The report claimed:

‘The Premier League giants want a midfield anchorman and a centre-back who can also operate at full-back. ‘Liverpool are now prioritising a left-sided centre-back who can provide cover for Virgil Van Dijk and also operate at left-back. ‘Out of the two deals, sources believe the midfield signing is most likely to happen. ‘It’s an area of the team that Arne Slot is desperate to strengthen, providing further strength to his midfield options.’

It could yet be a busy end to the window it seems as they work on a deal for Chiesa and a possible two further additions.