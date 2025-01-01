Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid offered Liverpool money for Trent Alexander-Arnold instead of waiting to sign him on a free transfer out of “respect”.

Liverpool reportedly rejected the European champions’ offer to sign Alexander-Arnold in January on New Year’s Eve.

The England right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and Real Madrid can negotiate a pre-contract with him from Wednesday as he has entered the final six months of his deal.

The Reds are nervously trying to tie down Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new deals and are reportedly much more advanced in their negotiations with the other two.

Madrid have been linked with the 26-year-old over the last 18 months and after having a bid rejected, they will likely begin work on signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool are understandably desperate to agree a new contract with their academy graduate and are even more reluctant to sell him mid-season as they compete on four fronts.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Real Madrid give Liverpool two options with Trent ‘betrayal’ ruled out, maximum offer revealed

👉 A New Year’s Resolution for each Big Six manager as Amorim sacks off flops, Slot frees one star

👉 Gary Neville predicts Liverpool to bottle Premier League title race as ‘things can happen’



The Reds have been imperious under Arne Slot, winning all of their Champions League matches, sitting top of the Premier League by eight points, and reaching the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has been crucial in their success this season and losing him in the middle of the season would do their hopes of winning the Premier League a lot of harm.

While people have been left baffled by Madrid’s approach to Liverpool, it has been explained why they have done it by transfer expert Romano.

The Italian journalist says it was done out of “respect” as they are willing to give them some cash for the player before they sign him for nothing.

“Why are they doing this approach even if they knew that Liverpool were never going to open the doors for Trent in January to leave the club?” he said.

“Because – this is what some sources close to the negotiations believe – Real Madrid wanted to send a positive message to Liverpool. Something like: ‘We are showing our respect. We are willing to offer you money for the player in January rather than signing him on a free in the next weeks.’

“This is the message from Real Madrid. Very confident, very strong. But, Liverpool maintain their position – no chance to negotiate in January and they want to try and keep Trent at the club with a new contract. Liverpool know that it is not going to be easy, because Real Madrid are really pushing since March.

“But, the strategy of Real Madrid, according to those close to the negotiations, was to approach Liverpool to show them how they will really go strong for Trent, and they are willing to pay money now. Liverpool are saying no, Liverpool were never going to accept it.

“But, Real Madrid are now ready to enter into January and it is now officially the time to negotiate, because Real Madrid can do that. Trent is entering the final months of his contract.”

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen – who left Anfield for the Bernabeu in 2004 – said on social media that Madrid’s reported bid hints to a summer transfer.

He wrote on X: “The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them.

“If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.”

And he wonders why Liverpool fans people don’t like him.

READ NOW: Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘tarnished’ by Real Madrid move? Only by idiots…