Liverpool transfer: Salah ‘agreement in place’ as FSG’s post-Klopp ‘plan’ emerges amid ‘new twist’

According to reports, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has an ‘agreement in place’ regarding his potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

It was initially feared that Salah would leave Liverpool during the 2023 summer transfer window as Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad made him one of their top targets.

Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah towards the end of the transfer window but they are expected to renew their interest in the Egypt international later this year.

It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool in the summer could push Salah closer to an exit. It would be a huge blow for the English giants if he leaves as he has 14 goals and eight assists in his 20 Premier League appearances this season.

Football Insider are reporting that ‘there are whispers from well-placed sources in the game that the player wants to go and an agreement is already in place between him and Saudi chiefs’.

But FSG’s ‘plan’ for Salah has been ‘revealed’ as in a ‘new twist’, they ‘hope Salah won’t be part of the upheaval at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabia and a precarious contract situation’. The report adds.

‘The Liverpool board will push to keep superstar Mohamed Salah at the club this summer amid a backdrop of upheaval at Anfield, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Saudi clubs retain what sources say is a “concrete” interest in Salah and will return with more offers in the summer window as they look to get a deal for the superstar Egyptian over the line. ‘But Liverpool’s stance is they do not want to lose the man many consider their best player at the same time as their manager.’

Like Salah, Virgil van Dijk is due to be out of contract in 2025 and the defender has “cast some doubt” over his Liverpool future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks this admission is “completely normal” as there is set to be a “revolution” at Liverpool.

“After the big news on Jurgen Klopp leaving his job as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, we’ve also seen Virgil van Dijk speak about his future and cast some doubt over whether he’ll still be at Anfield for the long-term and for the next part of their story after Klopp moves on.

“To be honest, I’m not sure this should come as a huge surprise – I think it’s completely normal. As Van Dijk said, Liverpool need new director, new manager, new staff…it will be a revolution inside the club.

“So it’s impossible to know what’s next for the players who are out of contract in June 2025. Step by step. New director, then new manager, then time to make important decisions.

“We have to wait for new director and new manager in order for them to meet, discuss and decide on players’ futures including Thiago Alcantara. It was quiet so far on his contract extension, but now there will be new people in.”