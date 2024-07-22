Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen as their ‘top target’ this summer but they face competition from Aston Villa.

The Reds are yet to make a signing during this summer’s transfer window but is widely known that one of their priorities will be to sign a new centre-back.

Liverpool ramp up their search for a new centre-back…

A new signing is required in this department following Joel Matip’s exit upon the expiry of his contract last month. They also need to secure their future by signing a long-term successor for 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool were linked with 18-year-old Leny Yoro before he joined Manchester United, while Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio is another player who has been consistently linked with the club in recent months.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are looking to sign Huijsen from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 19-year-old left Spanish outfit Malaga to join Juventus in 2021 and made his senior debut for the Italian side in October 2023.

Huijsen gained experience elsewhere during the 2023/24 as he made 14 appearances across all competitions while on loan with Serie A rivals AS Roma.

The teenager has very little experience in senior football, ‘sources say Huijsen is seen as “one for the future” by Liverpool and Aston Villa’.

The report explains: ‘Liverpool and Aston Villa are both keen on a summer deal for Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 19-year-old is a long-term target for both clubs and they are now weighing up a move for the sensation.

‘The Spain Under-21 international is under a long-term contract at Juventus running until June 2028 after penning a new deal last summer (2023).

‘Liverpool and Aston Villa are ready to bolster their defensive options in this summer window and have identified Huijsen as a top target.’

It’s also been suggested that Van Dijk could leave Liverpool as he has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

He has been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs of late and our pals over at TEAMtalk are of the understanding that ‘PIF plans to explore a new transfer tactic to get the Dutchman’ after Liverpool made a ‘demand’.

The report adds.