‘Incomprehensible’ Liverpool transfer slammed after 21yo signs for ‘unbelievable amount of money’

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Torsten Frings has slammed the Bundesliga club’s decision to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

Gravenberch cost Bayern around €18.5million when he joined from Ajax in July 2022.

This was widely regarded as a great coup for the German giants but the Dutch midfielder struggled for game time in his only season at the club.

Unfancied by Julian Nagelsmann, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel did not result in more minutes on the pitch and the player ultimately left for Liverpool on deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp was desperate to bolster his midfield over the summer and he managed to do so with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, the unexpected sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson saw the German manager delve back into the transfer market, finally landing Gravenberch at the end of the summer window.

Signed for €40m (£34.7million), Klopp described the Dutch midfielder as “an exceptional talent” after the transfer was confirmed.

He told the club’s official website: “Really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent. Everybody knows that. He is 21, played over 100 games for Ajax already.

“I wouldn’t even say difficult season at Bayern because in that age group it’s completely normal; you go into a world-class team and he had his minutes and stuff like this.

“We have a lot of games to play. We will see how long he needs now because I don’t know, we need to have a look at that.

“He had a full pre-season, that’s good. The medical was as clear as it can be pretty much, looks really fit. That’s all positive.

“He is a smart boy. When I talked to him I realised that pretty quickly. And he loves to be here, it’s a good thing as well.”

Clearly buzzing to get Gravenberch through the door at Anfield, Klopp’s feelings are not reciprocated over in Munich.

This week, former Bayern and Germany midfielder Frings has slammed the German champions’ decision to offload the 21-year-old midfielder.

“It is incomprehensible to many that such a young talent, for whom they paid a lot of money, goes to Liverpool – for an unbelievable amount of money,” Sport1 report Frings saying.

“But you also have to understand the coach to a certain extent. If a player doesn’t fit into the philosophy, it might make more sense to tell the player that and then let him decide whether he tries to assert himself or look for the opportunity at another club.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands and Ajax legend Clarence Seedorf has praised Gravenberch, who can have a “great career”.

Seedorf told FUTBin: “Everybody is unique, Ryan started early, he is one who broke my record at Ajax as the youngest player to make his debut that comes with great responsibility.

“He’s on the way, I believe in him, I think he can make a great career. Just let him take his path, everyone has their own destiny.”

