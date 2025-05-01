‘Real driving force’ Slot ‘pushing’ Liverpool to sign Bundesliga star in key transfer ‘upgrade’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is the “driving force” behind a move to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are looking at ways to improve their squad after a 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday confirmed their status as Premier League champions.

Liverpool are 15 points ahead of closest rivals Arsenal and there is now likely to be pressure next season as they look to repeat their incredible success this campaign.

It was a brilliant feat by Arne Slot to take over from legendary boss Jurgen Klopp and win the Premier League title – something his predecessor only managed once – during his first season in charge.

And now Football Insider insist that Slot is ‘pushing Liverpool to agree a deal’ for RB Leipzig’s Simons, who has contributed nine goals and five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances this term.

Former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown insists that Slot is the “real driving force” behind a move for the Netherlands international and “believes he would be an upgrade on what they’ve got”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool are looking at a deal to sign Xavi Simons.

“It’s always a positive when the manager knows a player well, and I believe he does here.

“He’s the real driving force behind the move and that’s important because he knows the way he plays, the positives and negatives to his game and what he would bring to the side.

“He’ll know where he would fit into his system, and believes he would be an upgrade on what they’ve got.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville reveals Liverpool ‘abuse’ that made him ‘snap’ ahead of motorway incident after title win

👉 The worst XI signed by champions cost £229.5m, damns Chelsea and warns Liverpool

👉 Liverpool: Reason for Salah, Van Dijk contract ‘disagreement’ revealed; FSG ‘set price’ for ‘surprise’ exit



“Liverpool’s scouts will have had a look at him as well to back up the manager’s opinion.

“Liverpool have got to be careful because they’ve got a very good side who have won the league, and now they have to think ‘how do we get better?’

“It’s easy to say, but very difficult to do, you have to find the right options.

“If Slot is a fan of Simons and believes he would be the right fit, then I’m sure he’s a player they’ll go for.”

Previous reports have indicated that RB Leipzig are likely to demand a fee of €80m for Simons with the 22-year-old recently opening up about his future in an interview last month.

When asked about a potential summer transfer, Simons told reporters: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games.”

Simons, who has also been linked with a move to Man Utd, continued: “Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”