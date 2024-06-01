According to reports, Arne Slot has ‘discussed’ the prospect of bringing a Feyenoord player with him to Liverpool ahead of next season.

Slot has been confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Liverpool so naturally, several Feyenoord players are being linked with a move to the Premier League giants.

Liverpool to sign new striker?

Liverpool‘s priority is expected to be to sign a new centre-back this summer but they could be forced into the market for a striker if Darwin Nunez leaves amid interest from FC Barcelona.

23-year-old Mexico international Santiago Gimenez shone for Feyenoord in 2023/24 as he grabbed 23 goals and six assists in his 30 Eredivisie appearances.

Gimenez’s form for Feyenoord has fuelled speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur mentioned as possible destinations.

Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are also in the running to sign Gimenez this summer.

‘Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are understood to be involved in the race for his services. ‘During talks between the Dutchman and the Reds, CaughtOffside has learned that the 23-year-old was among the former Feyenoord players discussed in terms of carrying Premier League potential. ‘Tottenham are thought to consider Gimenez a main target, with some scouts closely following his recent performances. Reports back have confirmed positive initial thoughts on the footballer as a potential option to strengthen Spurs’ forward line. ‘Arsenal are likewise expected to tend to their offensive department in the upcoming window. Though Gimenez’s name has popped up on the club’s shortlist, both Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee remain priority candidates for a summer switch.’

Regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of a new centre-back, Football Insider have tipped the Reds and Man Utd to ‘enter a bidding war’ for Nottingham Forest star Murillo.

Forest paid around £11m to sign the 21-year-old from Brazilian outfit Corinthians last summer and he made 36 appearances for the Premier League side during his debut season.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said: “I think Forest will want £40million-plus for Murillo, maybe more. He had a good season and enhanced his reputation at Forest.

“Murillo has been linked with Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool and others – I’m told there is interest.

“So I’m sure Forest, if they were to sell Murillo, will want a bit of a bidding war between those sides for his signature – all of those clubs have registered interest.

“I think in the going market they will be looking at £40million as a reasonable fee.“

