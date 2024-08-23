Liverpool transfer: Slot ‘pinpoints’ Chelsea star in ‘shock move’ with three late targets identified

Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes amid uncertainty over Joe Gomez, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a new signing this summer with Jurgen Klopp leaving Arne Slot a good squad as the Dutchman gets to grips with his new role.

Slot got off to the perfect start over the weekend as Liverpool beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0 and begin the post-Klopp era positively.

However, there is some pressure to improve the Liverpool squad in a couple of areas before the transfer window closes with midfield and centre-back a couple of the areas in need of potential improvement.

There are worries about their depth in central defence if Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Gomez has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

And now GiveMeSport claim that Liverpool boss Slot has ‘pinpointed Chelsea star Levi Colwill, Bayer Leverkusen title-winner Piero Hincapie and RB Leipzig tough tackler Mohamed Simakan as late targets thanks to ongoing uncertainty over whether Joe Gomez will still be at Anfield’.

It is likely that Liverpool will only make a move for a new centre-back if Gomez – who can also play as a right-back – leaves despite selling Sepp van den Berg to Brentford in a deal worth a reported £25m.

GiveMeSport adds:

‘Liverpool have refused to rule out the possibility of making a shock eleventh hour move for a centre-back if Gomez departs, according to GMS sources, resulting in Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan being earmarked as potential recruits as Slot remains determined to do business in the closing stages of the window. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool will definitely dip into the market for a new defensive presence if Gomez embarks on a fresh challenge, and Slot has identified Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan as options to land even though he would be left with limited time to strike a deal.’

The report continues:

‘Liverpool are desperate for Gomez to make a final decision on his future plans imminently, GMS sources have learned, as they are eager to discover what situation they are in ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table for the likes of Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan in an attempt to acquire a quickfire replacement. ‘GMS sources have been told that Gomez is open-minded about sealing his Liverpool exit, having been offered to Newcastle in a deal which would have seen Anthony Gordon head in the opposite direction earlier in the window, and uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade for the remainder of the season is going down to the wire.’

One deal that Liverpool are likely to get over the line before the transfer window shuts is a move for Giorgi Mamardashvili with the Georgia international then returning to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

On the deal for Mamardashvili, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told his Caught Offside column: “For Liverpool, the story of the day is still Giorgi Mamardashvili, because they are closing in on the signing.

“Let me say that there is an agreement on the fee between Liverpool and Valencia, €35m plus a loan clause.

“So, the contract is okay but there is still work to do between the two clubs on the payment terms and deal structure.

“When Liverpool will pay this money? Valencia need it as soon as possible so they can reinvest on the market.

“Remember that this deal is for summer 2025 so Mamardashvili will sign for Liverpool now and stay at Valencia on loan for one season.”