According to reports, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is ‘unconvinced’ by two of his players and he ‘wants more competition for the duo’.

Slot has got off to a positive start as Liverpool’s new head coach as they have won their first two Premier League games. They have started the 2024/25 campaign with victories against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

Liverpool have achieved this feat while enduring a frustrating summer transfer window. At the start of this month, they missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi, who has opted to stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

It’s been widely reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign an alternative to Zubimendi this summer. Still, they could complete a couple of transfers before the window closes on Friday night.

Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili has been identified as Alisson Becker’s long-term replacement and he’s set to sign for Liverpool, who also have their eye on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Their pursuit of Chiesa is a puzzling one as they are already well-stocked in attacking areas and should perhaps be more focused on signing a centre-midfielder and/or centre-back.

According to a report by our pals over at TEAMtalk, Liverpool have ‘three key midfield targets’ as Slot is ‘unconvinced’ by two of his players. The report adds.

‘The Dutch coach isn’t completely convinced by the likes of Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo and wants more competition for the duo. ‘TEAMtalk understands that Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber – twin brother of Arsenal star Jurrien Timber – is one of the player’s Liverpool are interested in. ‘Borussia Monchengladbach centre-mid Manu Kone is also on Liverpool’s shortlist. The Reds face competition from AC Milan for both of those midfield targets, however. ‘Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners is also admired greatly by Liverpool but the Dutch international only wants to join Juventus this summer and no other options, including Liverpool, are considered suitable by him.’

Regarding Liverpool’s search for a new centre-back, the report claims Slot is a ‘big admirer’ of three potential targets and the head coach is ‘keen to see a new defender join in the coming days’.