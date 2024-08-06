A fresh report has revealed a Liverpool transfer ‘to watch’ this summer as Arne Slot’s side have picked out a ‘specialist priority’ target.

Liverpool have had a busy few months off the pitch as new head coach Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp, while Michael Edwards has returned to the club as FSG’s CEO of Football and Richard Hughes has joined from AFC Bournemouth to become their sporting director.

However, the Reds have not been busy in the transfer market as they are yet to make a single signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Premier League giants came close to capturing England international Anthony Gordon earlier this summer until their deal with Newcastle United collapsed and they now have their eye on alternative targets.

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool could make up to three signings before the transfer window closes later this month.

Respected reporter David Ornstein has taken to social media to reveal ‘Liverpool aim to bolster Slot’s side by signing new No.6 before the summer transfer window shuts’ as this ‘position is viewed as a market priority at Anfield’.

It is also noted that Liverpool have ‘identified a target’ in this position who is ‘one to watch’ from ‘outside of the Premier League’.

The report explains: ‘Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour — in which Liverpool won all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberch’s performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position.

‘It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.

‘They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.’

‘Anthony Gordon remains a player Liverpool have interest in and there were fears the winger’s head had been turned earlier in the summer when a potential deal was discussed. ‘However, Newcastle are no longer under FFP strain this summer and don’t want to sell one of their key players. They are also set to open talks about a new deal for the 23-year-old to reward him for his form last season and ward off interest. ‘Liverpool have been considering defensive options since the departure of Joel Matip. Discussions over adding a holding midfielder and an attacking wide player have also taken place.’

Interestingly, Slot recently provided an update on Liverpool’s attempts to sign a new defensive midfielder.

“I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United) and we have other options as well,” Slot said.

“The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we — Richard (Hughes) mostly — but me as well are looking to do. That is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad.”