Liverpool give latest stance on signing Yankuba Minteh in January as update surfaces

Liverpool are still keeping the possibility of signing Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh in the January window open, according to reports.

The Reds signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz as they looked to bring in attacking reinforcements over the summer after the departure of Mohamed Salah, who joined Trabzonspor.

Liverpool were in the market to get another winger over the line too with the Reds considering the sale of Cody Gakpo if they could have got the signing of a right winger over the line.

Brighton’s Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr emerged as the main two late targets over the summer but in the end Liverpool didn’t sign either of the Premier League wingers.

Liverpool made bids for Minteh and journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on deadline day that the Gambia international was still hoping to complete a deal before the window shut.

Jacobs said: “Cody Gakpo is staying at Liverpool but, Yankuba Minteh’s representatives are still seeking a move to #LFC, and the hope is that it happens today!”

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Post-transfer window, Minteh insisted that he is “happy” to still be at Brighton and was “really eager” to get back to playing after suffering from an injury.

Minteh said: “I am focused. I am in Brighton; that is the team I am playing for. That is my team, and I don’t want to talk much about transfers. What God has decided for me, I am happy with it.

“I am really, really eager to come back and help my team because they are doing good at the moment, but if I come back, I will do my best to help them.”

Minteh has still not played for Brighton this season because of an injury that partly put off Liverpool increasing their offer to sign the Gambian.

Speaking last month, journalist Foday Manneh commented on Brighton wanting £80m from the Reds: “Liverpool found that not very reasonable. They informed Brighton it’s too much and they can’t reach £80m, especially since he’s injured.”

Minteh set to return to action for Brighton

Minteh’s representatives, Agency 1v1 Skills Football Management, recently posted pictures of the winger returning to training and the caption: ‘Our star boy, Yankuba Minteh! Working hard to get back to full fitness after a long injury spell. We’re happy and excited to see you back in training. We can’t wait to see you back on the pitch doing what you do best.’

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Manneh also commented that a new offer from Liverpool in January cannot be ruled out: “The only thing that is there is the possibility of Liverpool coming back for him in January. It’s still not ruled out.”

Giving another update on his X account on Friday, Manneh wrote: ‘Yankuba Minteh is back in training for his club Brighton after his injury, his agency 1v1 announced.

‘Minteh had a late-fallen transfer to #LFC this summer after seeing two bids rejected for him. He is now back to training, focused on full recovery and helping his team first ahead of the January window.’

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