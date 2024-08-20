Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on winning the race to land Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as Arne Slot ‘wants a top signing’.

Slot‘s side are the only Premier League club yet to make a summer signing, but they are understood to be making moves in the transfer market.

Earlier this month, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as Liverpool‘s top target as they looked to sign a new No.6 but the midfielder eventually rejected a move to Anfield for one main reason.

Zubimendi was their only target in this department, but a recent report claimed Liverpool are looking to sign an ‘A-list’ alternative in January.

Liverpool are hoping to sign Valencia and Georgia star Giorgi Mamardashvili as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, but they are also scouring the market for a new centre-back.

A report from The Athletic on Monday morning claimed ‘internal discussions’ are underway over signing a new defender.

The report revealed: ‘Internal discussions have been had over defensive options since Joel Matip left when his contract expired at the end of last season.

‘Recruiting an attacking wide player has also been a topic of debate.’

Liverpool have been tipped to make a ‘concrete effort’ to sign Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio in a ‘late swoop’ before this transfer window shuts, but Hincapie has also been linked with the Premier League in recent months.

The 22-year-old was an integral player for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as they enjoyed a remarkable season under Xabi Alonso. The centre-back – who can also fill in at left-back – made 43 appearances across all competitions.

A report in Spain claims Hincapie is a ‘top signing Liverpool want to steal’ from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Hincapie is said to be Liverpool’s ‘new wish’ and the race to sign him has ‘taken an exciting turn’ with them ‘firming their interest’ in the defender. The report explains.