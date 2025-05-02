Liverpool’s long-running hunt for a new defensive midfield anchor could finally lead them to Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, according to reports.

Two years on from the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the Reds are still yet to fully replace the pair, with fresh reports stating Wharton is still under consideration.

According to The Mirror, the 21-year-old has emerged as a serious transfer target after a standout few months at Selhurst Park.

The midfield void has been a lingering issue since Fabinho left for Saudi Arabia in 2023. Wataru Endo was brought in as a short-term fix after failed moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom opted for Chelsea instead.

The Reds also tried to prise Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £50 million, but the bid was rejected, and the problem has persisted into the Arne Slot era.

Ryan Gravenberch‘s transformation under Slot has been in a major factor in plugging the gap left behind, as has the all-action performances of Alexis Mac Allister, and the collective workrate and pressing of the team.

There’s also the matter of depth in midfield. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have also been used to plug gaps as they continue their development, though Slot’s latest comments suggest the former could seek a move away to guarantee more minutes on the pitch.

Speaking to the press ahead of playing Chelsea on Sunday, he said: “Harvey is one of the players that hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves. But like some others he is in competition with so many good players that mainly [I] have chosen other players.”

Wharton, signed by Palace from Blackburn in January 2024, has impressed in a deeper midfield role and is seen as the kind of player who could bring balance and control to Liverpool’s midfield.

The English youngster made his Three Lions debut for new boss Thomas Tuchel in March and has seen his value soar to around the £30 million mark according to Transfermarkt. Palace, however, would like a fee closer to £50 million according to some reports.

Wharton, for his part, seems to fit that mould and knows exactly what the role demands. “You need to be brave on the ball,” he said recently.

“You have to demand it from your centre-backs, but that means you are pressed more intensely. You have to be more progressive in your passing… You see the pitch from another viewpoint, and naturally, that affects the way you play.

“I love wrapping passes through to the number ten so they can turn and drive at the defence – maybe more than a goal or an assist.”