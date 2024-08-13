Martin Zubimendi has turned down Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad. Ouch.

We never really thought it likely given Zubimendi’s obsession with Xabi Alonso, and it’s now back to the drawing board for sporting director Richard Hughes, who must be feeling the pressure having made no signings at all thus far for Liverpool with days to go until the season starts.

Anyway, we’ve come up with a list of ten alternatives for the Reds.

Alan Varela (Porto)

Trending on social media immediately after the Zubimendi announcement along with ‘Klopp’ and – of course – ‘#FSGOUT’, Varela appears to be the fans’ favourite.

Described as ‘the second coming of Javier Mascherano’, which sounds promising, Varela only moved to Porto from Boca Juniors for £7m last summer, but his displays for the Portuguese side have tempted Liverpool and others to trigger his €70m release clause.

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

We have little doubt that he would be bloody brilliant. He made the seamless step up from the Championship to the Premier League in January, doing enough to earn a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024, and we’re almost certain one of the big boys will be after him come next summer, so why wait?

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Newcastle aren’t in the financial dire straits they were before June 30, but the need to sell before they buy remains and at some point they will likely have to sell one of their biggest stars. Liverpool are interested in Anthony Gordon but absolutely don’t need him; spending that cash on Bruno makes far more sense.

The Reds have made an ‘enquiry’ and the Brazilian’s associates aren’t ruling out some ‘late-window drama’.

Adrien Rabiot (free agent)

Rabiot is ‘ever closer’ to a Premier League move but it was ever thus. Liverpool are supposedly keen but they face an uphill battle to land the Frenchman, whose ‘clear target’ is Manchester United.

There would be no transfer fee, but with Adrien comes mother Veronique, who is something of a spiky character; him wanting a salary akin to Liverpool’s very highest earners may also be a problem.

Ederson (Atalanta)

One of the first players linked with Liverpool after Arne Slot was announced, and there’s supposedly been contact with his camp, but he’s also been heavily linked with Manchester United as they search for a Manuel Ugarte alternative, along with most other big clubs with a transfer pulse this summer.

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Juventus have made a £43m bid but Atalanta are holding out for £51m and a report has claimed Liverpool are in ‘pole position’ to land the Dutchman, who was named captain by Slot when the pair were at AZ Alkmaar together in the 2019/2020 season.

Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Nicknamed ‘the Pitbull’, Gomes is said to have modelled his game on Casemiro’s, won’t cost a lot, has some Premier League experience, quality in and out of possession and room to develop.

Andre (Fluminense)

Linked with Liverpool and Arsenal before Fulham had a £35m January bid rejected, and it was claimed at that time that a transfer from Fluminense in the summer was ‘expected’.

Having lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich reports claim Fulham’s interest remains but – no disrespect – we’re guessing Andre would prefer a move to Anfield, and we’re also pretty sure Fluminense would hope to squeeze more than the £25m they’re currently said to be wanting for the 23-year-old out of Liverpool.

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

It’s been a while but Liverpool were linked back in 2023 for the midfielder who’s on the verge of a move to Arsenal. Which is precisely why this would be our preferred move of all of them.

Gunners fans are incredibly chipper on social media on the back of one Real Sociedad midfielder turning Liverpool down while another looks destined for the Emirates. What better way to silence them?

Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

This really wouldn’t go down well and we would suggest almost entirely pointless as there’s no chance after what we saw of Amrabat last season that the Moroccan would be an upgrade on Wataru Endo, which is the whole point. May have been more about the club than the player though, to be fair.