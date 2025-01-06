Liverpool transfer: Trent Alexander-Arnold sale to Real Madrid ‘one step away’ after ‘unexpected turn’

According to a new report, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘one step away’ from leaving the Premier League giants for Real Madrid this month.

Alexander-Arnold is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 amid interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to leave as he’s emerged as a priority target for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in the market for a new right-back as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out until the end of the season with a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid were initially expected to wait until the summer, but it’s recently emerged that they have made a move to sign Alexander-Arnold this month.

On New Year’s Eve, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Liverpool have ‘rejected an approach’ from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold.

READ: Liverpool should already be excited to target ‘soddy, lazy’ Trent down Real Madrid’s right



Ornstein revealed:

‘Liverpool have turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. ‘The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires next summer and the Spanish club have now made their interest official.’

‘Real Madrid contacted the Anfield hierarchy to establish whether Liverpool were prepared to sell Alexander-Arnold to them during the winter window. ‘However, no figures were discussed with Liverpool making it clear that they have no interest in negotiating the 26-year-old’s exit in January.’

There has been a lot of talk about Alexander-Arnold this season, but his performances have generally been strong as his defensive work has improved under new head coach Arne Slot.

Despite this, Alexander-Arnold reverted to type and was exposed by Man Utd on Sunday as he was woeful in the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Terrible TAA, frustrating Fernandes, silly Slot

👉 Liverpool legend Carragher reveals what Arne Slot ‘needs’ to win Premier League title

👉 Salah slammed for ‘screwing’ Liverpool with Reds chiefs ‘almost in tears’ over contract saga

In what is seemingly a reactionary report following Alexander-Arnold’s poor performance against Man Utd, a Spanish outlet claims Liverpool have ‘opened the door’ to him leaving this month as they are ‘ready to sell’ in a ‘bombshell’ transfer.

‘Trent Alexander Arnold is one step away from becoming a new Real Madrid player. Although it was initially expected that his incorporation into the white team would take place next summer, the situation has taken an unexpected turn. ‘The Anfield club, aware that the English player’s contract ends at the end of the season, has decided to open the door for him in the current January market, which could accelerate his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu for a figure close to 12 million euros.’

This report obviously needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially considering a 12 million euro (around £10m) fee is mentioned. It’s previously been stated that Real Madrid’s maximum price is £20m this month.