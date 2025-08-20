According to reports, a Liverpool transfer is at an ‘advanced stage’, while Alexander Isak would be “allowed to go” on three conditions.

Liverpool have already enjoyed a really successful transfer window as they are this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe. They have invested around £290m on additions, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong among their notable additions.

Despite this, Liverpool remain in the market for one or two more signings before this window closes, with Isak and Marc Guehi mooted as their main targets.

The Reds look to have the necessary budget to force through these deals as several high-profile exits have raised funds, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah leaving for sizable fees.

There could be more departures before this summer transfer window closes as Harvey Elliott remains heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Elliott is a great talent and he shone for England’s U21s in the summer, but he was always likely to leave Liverpool this summer as he was only a bit-part player under Arne Slot in 2024/25.

Now, a report from Empire of the Kop claims RB Leipzig are stepping up their interest in Elliott and are ‘preparing an offer’, while a ‘verbal agreement’ has already been reached.

‘According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, RB Leipzig are now preparing to submit an offer in the region of €30m (£25.9m) for Elliott, who Liverpool value at €40m (£34.5m), with that disparity potentially being bridged through structured payments and add-ons. The Bundesliga side have reached an advanced stage in negotiations over personal terms with the 22-year-old, and a verbal agreement is already in place, with the discussion now centred about a transfer fee. The player is understood to be keen on the move.’

Elliott’s exit could boost Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak, who reiterated his stance on an exit in a bombshell statement on Tuesday night.

Journalist Ben Jacobs subsequently confirmed that Liverpool are ‘prepared to bid again’ for Isak.

Jacobs revealed on X: ‘Alexander Isak hints at the lack of a new contract 12 months ago as being key in his desire to leave Newcastle. Statement a clear indication he doesn’t plan to reintegrate.

‘Liverpool are prepared to bid again if given encouragement. Understand a £120m/British transfer record ballpark remains Liverpool’s valuation.

‘Unlikely, should a new bid materialise, it will be close to £150m. Not a number Liverpool have ever been directly quoted.’

Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, meanwhile, reckons Isak will be ‘allowed to go’ on three conditions.

“Yoane Wissa was seen as the Callum Wilson replacement, not the Alexander Isak replacement. If they were able to land Wissa in the next few days – and I am expecting a bid in the next couple of days – and Liverpool came to the table offering £130m, then Newcastle might have a decision to make,” Downie said.

“If they are unable to bring in Wissa, then Isak will not be going anywhere; and that was what the statement was saying last night.

“If they were to find a gem with two weeks of the window to go, and bring in Wissa, and Liverpool came to the table with a significantly higher bid, then I think Isak will be allowed to go.”

Downie added: “I think the only way that Isak could go between now and the end of the transfer window is if they either manage to get two strikers in, which is going to prove really, really difficult, and Liverpool up their offer significantly; or they manage to bring in Wissa and Liverpool up their offer significantly, [and] I think there’s a small chance of that happening.”