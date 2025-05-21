According to reports, Luis Diaz’s proposed move from Liverpool and FC Barcelona could fall through as the ‘dressing room disagree’ with club chiefs.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months and his long-term future in doubt with his current Liverpool contract due to expire in 2027.

The Reds star has been criticised at times this season as he’s been overshadowed by Mohamed Salah, but he has shone during the run-in, grabbing nine goal involvements in 12 appearances.

It has been reported that his recent form has tempted Liverpool to renew his contract with an ‘unexpected’ decision made, but his performances have also sparked renewed interest from Barcelona.

Barcelona, like Liverpool, have enjoyed a strong season as they have won La Liga and reached the Champions League semi-final, but they are targeting new signings so they can make the next step and they are looking for a new winger.

A recent report claimed Barcelona chiefs have made Diaz their ‘No.1’ target as they feel they need quality cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly leading their pursuit of Diaz, but a report in Spain claims several ‘heavyweights’ have already ‘vetoed’ this potential signing.

Diaz is said to have ‘divided opinions in the dressing room’, with several key players reportedly in a ‘disagreement’ with the board over his arrival.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘set’ Diaz’s asking price at 85 million euros (£71m), with ‘concerns expressed’ on whether he would ‘represent a clear qualitative leap compared to what Barcelona already has’.

Another fear they have is that some reportedly ‘believe the resources should be allocated to other, more important positions, such as goalkeeper or top-level striker’.

The report adds:

‘For now, the Luis Díaz operation is at a standstill. Flick hasn’t vetoed the signing, but he hasn’t insisted on it either. And while Deco defends it, the dressing room rejects it. At Barça, no one wants to repeat past mistakes, as happened with big-money signings that didn’t make a difference. ‘The Colombian’s future at Camp Nou is more distant than near, and if the club decides to move forward, it will be a personal gamble for Deco. A gamble that, as of today, isn’t convincing to everyone at the club .’

Ex-Barcelona scout Bojan Krkic Sr has also warned the Spanish giants against signing Diaz, arguing that he “does wonders” for a run of games before “disappearing for three games”.

“Luis Diaz is a great player, but he lacks consistent performance. If I were at Barça, I wouldn’t sign him. I followed him when he was at Porto and now at Liverpool.

“He’s a player who does wonders for you, then disappears for three games, or in one game, he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears. At Porto, he was even a substitute, and then at Liverpool, it’s also because of that.”