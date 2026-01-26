Liverpool transfer for Premier League star ‘getting closer’ as player gives green light to five-year deal

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are getting closer to securing the services of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton on a five-year deal, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a tough season in the Premier League after winning the title last campaign under Arne Slot.

After spending over £400m on new players over the summer transfer window, there are now rumours that Liverpool have decided to replace Slot.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Bournemouth on Saturday and dropped to fifth in the Premier League after arch-rivals Manchester United beat Arsenal to move above them.

One of the players potential replacement Xabi Alonso wants to sign next summer is Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton, who has three caps for England.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed in November that Crystal Palace have been working on renewing Wharton’s deal despite interest from elsewhere.

Romano said;: “They want to extend this contract. So Palace are on it.

“They’ve spoken already to his representative several times about this intention they have to give him a new contract.

“At the same time, let’s see what’s going to happen there, because the boy has been super professional already last summer, when he already had some kind of opportunity if he wanted to go.

“But for Palace, he was untouchable. Also, in the recent months, we had many rumours, and the boy, again, is behaving in a fantastic way.

“So Palace are super happy with Adam, and Adam is quite happy with Palace. He understands that he’s probably at the best club to develop in this moment for him.

“But then in the summer, you never know, in case there is a big opportunity, a big financial proposal, we have to see what happens.

“So at the moment, there is this intention from Palace to give him a new contract, but we are not yet at the stage where we say, okay, it’s guaranteed, because it’s still early stages of the conversation.”

However, big changes are expected at Crystal Palace in the summer with Oliver Glasner leaving and players like Jean-Philippe Mateta expressing their desire to move on.

And Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton is now expected to leave too with Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira revealing that the 21-year-old is ‘getting closer’ to joining Liverpool.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Adam #Wharton is getting closer to #Liverpool from #CrystalPalace. The midfielder has already given his availability to join #LFC with a 5-years contract. #transfers #CPFC.’

