According to reports, Liverpool and Manchester City target Florian Wirtz has been set a deadline for his ‘final decision’ on a transfer.

Wirtz has emerged as one of Europe’s best young attacking midfielders as he has sparkled for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season. He has 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this term.

There could be a huge exodus at Bayer Leverkusen this season as several key stars are linked with exits and could follow Xabi Alonso in departing following the head coach’s move to Real Madrid.

Wirtz is their prized asset and he is attracting interest from Liverpool, Man City and Bayern Munich.

It was initially assumed that the Germany international would join Bayern Munich this summer, but Liverpool and Man City have joined the Bundesliga giants in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Earlier this week, a report revealed Liverpool are ‘ahead’ of Man City in the battle for Wirtz, but Bayern Munich also remain well-positioned to land their leading target.

On Friday evening, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Wirtz has been set a deadline to make a “final decision”, with Bayer Leverkusen demanding a huge fee.

He has also suggested that another hijack could be on the cards, with Real Madrid to make it a four-club tussle on one condition.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen are currently expected to demand around €150m for Florian #Wirtz from all interested clubs. Should FC Bayern offer €100m, Leverkusen plan to reject it immediately.

“Leverkusen want a final decision from Wirtz next week on whether he intends to leave or stay.”

He continued: “So far, Leverkusen have not received any formal written offers — neither from Bayern, Manchester City, nor Liverpool. #MCFC #LFC

“Real Madrid could join the race if #Rodrygo is sold in time.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on this saga, naming the “clear favourites” to sign Wirtz.

“There are many clubs involved. But in this case, I can guarantee that nothing is decided,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Internally at Bayern they remain convinced that they are the clear favourites for Florian Wirtz and they are convinced that Florian Wirtz wants to play for them, but then at the moment still nothing is completed in terms of agreement. Nothing signed absolutely.

“So this is why the English clubs are trying Liverpool had contacts with people close to Wirtz, but in this moment they know that this deal is not something easy at all advanced at all.

“So Liverpool, as I think it’s normal for a top club, wanted to be informed on the situation what’s the status of the story what kind of project we have to offer.

“So Liverpool did this kind of step but is not something I’m going to report as a super big moment for Liverpool because it depends on how it evolves on player side.”