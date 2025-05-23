£126m star ‘looks for house’ ahead of Liverpool transfer after Reds submit ‘astronomical offer’

Florian Wirtz has been looking for a house in the Liverpool area as the Reds ramp up their offensive to charm the Bayer Leverkusen star, according to reports.

Liverpool will celebrate winning the Premier League title on Sunday when they are allowed to lift the trophy after romping to their 20th top-flight English title at the end of April.

And the Reds are already looking to bring in players ahead of next season with a deal for Jeremie Frimpong close to being sealed after he completed a medical earlier this week.

There has been a report claiming that Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are looking to bring in another five players after getting a transfer for Frimpong over the line.

And seemingly the next player they are targeting is Wirtz with Liverpool facing a battle against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for his signature.

A report earlier this week insisted that Liverpool had made an ‘astronomical offer’ to bring Wirtz to Anfield with rumours he is valued at €150m (£126m) by Bayer Leverkusen.

While another report earlier today claimed that the Germany international has ‘given his word’ to Liverpool over a transfer and wants them to tie up a deal before he goes on Nations League duty at the beginning of June.

And now a report in German publication Bild has said that Wirtz has ‘looked at the area, looked at houses’ near Liverpool in a significant development.

It is understood that the Premier League champions are ‘giving it their all’ to sign Wirtz with the Reds ‘really serious’ about the transfer and are willing to ‘pay anything’ to get a deal over the line.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Liverpool have “presenteed their ideas” to Wirtz’s representatives.

Romano said: “Liverpool are trying. Liverpool are doing their job. I think when there is a top player like Florian Wirtz potentially available on the market, it’s normal to meet with people who represent the player to present the project, and that was what Liverpool did.

“So, presenting their idea, their ambition, also the idea of Arne Slot in case he decided to join, and the player was quite open to listening to their project.

“Now it’s on Florian Wirtz. Liverpool are waiting to see what the player wants to do.

“In case the player decides to go to the Premier League and to join them, Liverpool will be ready to pay important money to Bayer Leverkusen.”