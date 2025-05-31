‘Nagging doubt’ emerges over Wirtz to Liverpool transfer in Zubimendi-style worry

The Liverpool hierarchy are worried that they could be forced to wait until 2026 to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Arne Slot’s side are making a quick start in the transfer market ahead of the summer window with a number of deals looking likely to be completed.

It was confirmed on Friday that Jeremie Frimpong had completed a move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen after Real Madrid finally agreed a fee to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup.

There have been rumours that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has agreed personal terms to sign for Liverpool, while Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz could also join Frimpong at Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Friday insisting that talks between Liverpool and Leverkusen are going ‘well’ with Wirtz expected to join the Reds.

Romano wrote on X: ‘The negotiations between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue well with club to club agreement getting closer. Liverpool expect it to be matter of time then Wirtz will join the club, as he told Bayer last week about his clear plan to sign for #LFC.’

There were reports earlier this week that Liverpool had made a first offer in excess of €100m for the Germany international before The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed an ‘improved bid’ that is ‘worth up to €130m in total’ has now been submitted.

But now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insists that the Liverpool hierarchy have a “nagging doubt” over the Wirtz deal after what happened in their pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi last summer.

Jacobs told The Football Terrace YouTube channel: “Everybody got excited, rightly so from a Liverpool point of view, because Wirtz had informed both Man City and Bayern that his preference was to go to Anfield.

“Despite that Liverpool have been cautious because they still sense there is a possibility, even if it’s not likely, that Wirtz stays at Leverkusen and does an extra year and moves in summer 2026.

“The reason Liverpool are cautious is because that’s the nature of how they do the deal, it was the same for Zubimendi. With Wirtz it still required that club negotiation. Talks are advanced and it’s heading in a positive direction.

“There’s a realistic chance this gets done in the 1st to 10th of June window, and Wirtz becomes a Liverpool player, but there is that nagging doubt within the Liverpool hierarchy that says Leverkusen are not just going to bend over here, Leverkusen want an important fee.”