Wright slams ‘disrespectful’ Isak exit rumours as Liverpool’s British record offer report surfaces

Ian Wright has slammed “disrespectful” suggestions that Alexander Isak will be sold by Newcastle this summer, amid talk of a British record bid from Liverpool.

Isak quickly became one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers after joining the Magpies in 2022. He scored 10 goals in 22 games in his first English top-flight season, 21 goals last season, and he has 20 so far this term.

He also bagged a goal in Newcastle‘s triumphant League Cup final against Liverpool this season. As he has proven his consistency at the top level, reports have grown in regards to him moving to a big-six side.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with Isak’s transfer of late, and fans of the sides have essentially acted as if they are entitled to the star’s signing.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty show, former Premier League striker Wright has slammed that attitude.

“I think it’s vital that they do get themselves in the Champions League. Winning that trophy has given them the confidence to go forward,” he said.

“I look at Newcastle as a place now where people will want to go. There was a period where people were saying, ‘What’s happening with Eddie, is he gonna leave?’.

“I think it’s quite disrespectful people saying about Isak, who’s going to buy Isak. I think they can probably keep Isak and bring the quality in like we’ve seen with [Sandro] Tonali.

“I like the way it’s switched around with Eddie, because I’m sure when Newcastle got taken over, people thought there was going to be a lot of money spent. It hasn’t worked like that, and he’s built a really good team. Them winning that trophy and playing like they’re playing, I really hope they do make it.”

Wright’s comments come not long after it was suggested that Liverpool are planning on offering a British record price for Isak.

It was stated that while Newcastle aren’t willing to negotiate easily, a £130million bid from the Reds could twist their arm.

Whether that bid does actually come in, and the Magpies accept it if so, remains to be seen. While Wright suggested there is disrespect in assuming Isak will go to, and while he has now won a trophy with Newcastle, Liverpool would be tough for anyone to say no to given they’ll almost certainly win the Premier League this season.

