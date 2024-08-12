According to reports, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been set a ‘final decision deadline’ by Liverpool, who have ‘two problems’ to overcome.

Liverpool are yet to make a summer signing but Zubimendi has been identified as their top target as head coach Arne Slot wants to sign a new no.6.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and he reached an ‘agreement’ with one of Liverpool’s rivals earlier this year, but this proposed move fell through.

Last summer, Liverpool invested over £200m on signings as they overhauled their midfield with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Despite this, Zubimendi – who has a release clause in his contract worth around £51m – has been picked out as an upgrade on Endo, who could leave to join Ligue Un club Marseille as part of a ‘triple transfer move’.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Liverpool wanted Zubimendi to decide by Sunday night, but the talented midfielder is yet to reach a verdict on a potential move to Anfield.

A new report in Spain claims ‘Liverpool have set Wednesday as the deadline for Zubimendi to announce his decision’, with their ‘two problems’ being ‘how to pay his clause’ and securing a positive decision from the player.

While Liverpool ‘will pay his clause one way or another’, it is noted that they ‘would like to negotiate’.

It is also claimed that Liverpool ‘considers Zubimendi gave them his word’, while his representatives are ‘in favour of him not missing out’ on this opportunity.

While Liverpool technical director Richard Hughes feels he ‘has the yes’ from Zubimendi, the 25-year-old is concerned about ‘the impact his decision could cause at Real Sociedad given that weeks ago, before knowing about Liverpool’s interest, he said that he was going to stay.’

Club legend Robbie Fowler thinks supporters are right to feel “concerned” about Liverpool’s lack of transfer business as they need three signings.

“I know Liverpool’s supporters are a little concerned with the lack of activity in the transfer market,” Fowler said in his column for The Mirror.

“I understand where they are coming from. I would like to see new sporting director Richard Hughes add a holding midfielder, centre-back and left-back to the squad before the window closes.

‌”There is still plenty of time to do some business but ideally you want to give new signings a few weeks to settle into their environment.”

He added: “One positive is that Slot will go into the season with top players like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at his disposal after a summer of speculation.

‌”I understand that both Salah and Van Dijk are in their 30s now so there must be some temptation to cash in as time ticks down on their contracts. Keeping both has been a big statement of intent.

“Alexander-Arnold’s future has to be sorted as quickly as possible. Trent is the kind of player I just can’t visualise wearing the shirt of another club.”