According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are planning to make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in January.

At the start of August, Liverpool made it their priority to sign a new No.6 and identified Zubimendi as their main target.

The Spain international was previously heavily linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal, but they ended up signing Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract and it was initially reported that Liverpool were likely to sign him, but he had one reason for pulling the plug on this move at the last minute.

Earlier this week, Zubimendi commented on his decision to stick with Real Sociedad. Asked what his friends thought about the links and if they said anything to him about a transfer to Anfield, he responded: “No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best.

“There is no pressure whatsoever.”

Zubimendi continued: “Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there.

“A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative No.6 and Ryan Gravenberch has impressed in that role at the start of this season.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein pointed out that Liverpool could make another attempt to sign Zubimendi in the future.

“They targeted Martin Zubimendi and got far in the deal, but ultimately he decided to stay at Real Sociedad,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“But no panic, don’t suddenly knee-jerk to an alternative that might not be quite right for you. Perhaps, go with your internal, existing options until the right opportunity arises.”

He added: “Maybe that will be Zubimendi in the future in the way that Virgil van Dijk was after they missed out on him when he was at Southampton one summer and then they signed him in January or maybe it’ll be someone else entirely, or nobody at all as Ryan Gravenberch takes to the role with aplomb. Let’s see.”

A report in Italy claims Zubimendi is ‘once again a target’ for Liverpool, who will ‘return’ for their ‘main target’ next year.