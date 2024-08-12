Martin Zubimendi told he must ‘trigger own release clause’ to secure Liverpool transfer

Martin Zubimendi has been told he must ‘trigger his own £51m release clause’ if he is to secure a move to Liverpool this summer as Real Sociedad ramp up the pressure on their midfielder.

Zubimendi has been identified by Arne Slot as the ideal addition for Liverpool, who are yet to make a signing so far this summer.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and he reached an ‘agreement’ with one of Liverpool’s rivals earlier this year, but this proposed move fell through.

Zubimendi – who has a release clause in his contract worth around £51m – has been picked out as an upgrade on Wataru Endo, who could leave to join Ligue Un club Marseille as part of a ‘triple transfer move’.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Liverpool wanted Zubimendi to decide by Sunday night, but the talented midfielder is yet to reach a verdict on a potential move to Anfield.

A fresh report on Monday claimed ‘Liverpool have set Wednesday as the deadline for Zubimendi to announce his decision’, with their ‘two problems’ being ‘how to pay his clause’ and securing a positive decision from the player.

While Liverpool ‘will pay his clause one way or another’, it is noted that they ‘would like to negotiate’.

It is also claimed that Liverpool ‘considers Zubimendi gave them his word’, while his representatives are ‘in favour of him not missing out’ on this opportunity.

While technical director Richard Hughes feels he ‘has the yes’ from Zubimendi, the 25-year-old is concerned about ‘the impact his decision could cause at Real Sociedad given that weeks ago, before knowing about Liverpool’s interest, he said that he was going to stay.’

And The Times now claim that Sociedad are looking to prey on those doubts by forcing Zubimendi to ‘trigger his own release clause’.

‘The tactic has only served to increase the pressure on Zubimendi. Sociedad are now playing hardball with the Spain midfielder,’ the report adds.

Zubimendi ‘has been continuing to mull over matters with Sociedad’s stance, while in accordance with the player’s contract, complicating matters, according to sources in his homeland’. The report continues…