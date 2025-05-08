Liverpool have reportedly ‘spoken to the representatives’ of Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who is ‘receptive’ to a move to the Premier League ‘for the first time’.

Arne Slot’s side cruised to the Premier League this season, winning the title with four games to spare in the Dutchman’s first season in charge at Anfield.

But sporting director Richard Hughes is preparing for a big summer of change as the club is aware of the need for added depth to a squad which fortunately wasn’t hit by significant injury issues this term.

One key area Slot wants to improve is in attack and according to TBR Football, the Reds have ‘spoken with Rodrygo’s representatives in recent weeks to enquire about his situation.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Real Madrid’s success since moving to the Bernabeu from Santos for £40m in 2019, winning two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Interest in his services from the Premier League is nothing new but with his game time limited this term by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG, the report claims Rodrygo – who’s valued at £84m – is now considering his future amid interest from Liverpool, as well as Arsenal and Manchester City.

The report claims both the player and the club will wait to assess the situation when the new manager – likely Xabi Alonso – arrives.

‘For the first time, Rodrygo’s camp are being receptive to potential interest from the Premier League. Sources have confirmed to TBR that Rodrygo, whilst not happy with his current situation, is going to wait to assess things under the club’s new manager. ‘It’s understood that if Rodrygo is not given certain assurances about his place in the team then he will look at potential options elsewhere. It’s believed that the club’s hierarchy have told Rodrygo that his position will be assessed in the summer — those talks could very well lead to an exit, given the amount of attacking competition at the Santiago Bernabeu.’

Amid doubts over the future of striker Darwin Nunez, who was used sparingly this season and has scored just 40 goals in 140 Liverpool appearances, they are also looking for a new No.9, and a report in Spain claims the Reds have ‘set eyes on Julian Alvarez’ as a ‘key piece’ for Slot next season.

The Argentina international moved to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City for £82m last summer and has scored 27 goals in his debut campaign in La Liga.

His fine displays make an exit seem unlikely, but Atletico’s financial difficulties could mean they’re attracted by Liverpool’s reported offer of Nunez and ‘an additional sum’ in exchange for Alvarez.

