Alexander Isak has been told to ‘report back to training’ by the ‘angry’ Newcastle bosses as a transfer ‘twist’ puts his transfer to Liverpool in doubt.

Isak is a dream target for Liverpool and it’s been widely reported that he prefers a move to Anfield amid interest from Saudi Arabia after informing Newcastle of his intention to ‘explore’ an exit this summer.

Liverpool have already spent around £26om on signings this summer, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong the marquee additions.

But the Reds still have money to spend this summer having barely spent a dime a year ago, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all linked with the exit to raise further funds, following the departures of Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah, who have left for £60.5m and £30m respectively.

Liverpool are now biding their time before making their first official offer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this week that he reckons a deal is now 60 per cent on.

Romano told DAZN Football: “For Alexander Isak, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, it’s at 60 per cent. It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do, 40 per cent to go before we can say Isak is going to be a Liverpool player.

READ: Liverpool 1.24bn euro spend provides transfer lesson for non-elite clubs

“But Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for this deal. Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago.

“Liverpool are prepared to make a Premier League record-breaking bid for the 25-year-old, but are waiting for Newcastle to give the green light.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Sesko to Man Utd a re-entry; Liverpool’s Nunez boost; Newcastle ‘Here we go’

👉 Liverpool lauded for ‘agreeing brilliant deal’ for ‘mega fee’ amid Isak decision; FSG ‘can keep spending’

But Newcastle’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners have told Isak to ‘report back to training’ next week ‘and play in either the Espanyol game or clash with Atletico Madrid’ as they are ‘angry at the prospect of waiting around for Liverpool to drum up the funds to sign their star man’.

That’s according to Chronicle Live, who claim ‘Isak knows the score’, with the Swede ‘expected to fulfil his duties as a Newcastle player as soon as this trip is done’.

When asked if there had been any call from Isak, manager Eddie Howe said: “Not as far as I am aware. We prepare for games, there is a time difference too.”

Liverpool’s posturing over a move for the striker comes amid another possible blow for Newcastle in their bid to land a new striker, with United now in ‘formal talks’ to sign top target Benjamin Sesko in a transfer ‘twist’ which is now seeing the Slovenian leaning towards a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has reiterated that Isak’s exit will only be considered when a replacement is not only identified but at least close to signing for Newcastle.