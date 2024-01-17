Liverpool transfers: Arsenal ‘battle’ for £50m ‘gem’ revealed as Klopp’s side push to steal Chelsea star

According to reports, Liverpool are still interested in signing England international Levi Colwill from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Colwill has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and he was heavily linked with Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old shone while on loan with Brighton in 2022/23 and his future was in doubt before he returned to Chelsea ahead of this season.

With Liverpool in the market for a young centre-back who could be Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor, Colwill was identified as a preferred target but he ended up committing his future to Chelsea by penning a contract extension until 2029 and he has featured regularly for the London outfit this term.

But a report from Graeme Bailey for HITC claims ‘Liverpool are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve over English defender Colwill’ amid the London club’s ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

It is noted that Chelsea have a ‘desire to try and raise cash by selling homegrown players this summer’ and Colwill is an ‘attraction’.

Colwill and Conor Gallagher are picked out as two prized assets who could leave and Liverpool ‘have maintained a watching brief on the defender’s situation’. The report explains.

‘As well as this, sources believe that if Liverpool believed there was some chance of luring him to Anfield they would take it and they plan on letting Chelsea’s top-brass know that if they did want to cash in on Colwill – they are still interested. ‘Despite Liverpool still be on keen on the now England international, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would entertain any interest – but the same could be said of Gallagher – given his importance to the side, especially this season.’

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool also have their eye on Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Algeria international joined Wolves in 2021 from Ligue Un outfit Angers and has made just short of 100 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Liverpool are said to face competition from Arsenal in the race to sign Ait-Nouri as they are ‘battling’ for the Wolves ‘gem’. The report adds.