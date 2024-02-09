Leroy Sane is reportedly well aware he’s on the summer transfer “list” for Liverpool amid his contract standoff with Bayern Munich.

The Germany international, who moved to Bayern from City for £45m in the summer of 2020, has been in fine form for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 20 Bundesliga games.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Sane’s set for a big decision this summer, when Bayern will either want to tie him down to an extension or sell him to avoid losing him for free a year later.

So long as no extension has been signed, speculation will remain, and given doubt over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool, it’s unsurprising that the Reds’ hat is in the ring for Sane.

And Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Sane is well aware of Liverpool’s interest, but will wait until the summer to make a definitive decision on his future.

“That’s true, Leroy Sane is on the list at Liverpool FC,” Falk said.

“As far as I have heard the Bayern player knows about this interest, but he has not yet decided how to proceed. He has changed his management and wants to decide in the summer.

“Of course, at Liverpool, Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go. I have heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him.

“A lot now depends on whether or not he leaves. Another problem is that in the end Sane decides he likes it better in Munich anyway and decides to stay.”

It may well be the case that Salah and Sane both remain where they are, with a report on Friday claiming Salah has now decided against a move to Saudi Arabia, as he wants to continue to compete at the highest level.

It’s claimed he may even sign an extension to his Liverpool deal, which currently expires in the summer of 2025, like Sane’s.

