Liverpool are being linked with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool have ‘scheduled talks’ in a ‘big push’ for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as two Reds advantages over Bayern Munich in the race for the playmaker have been revealed.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is working to bolster Arne Slot’s squad after the Dutchman won the Premier League title at his first opportunity, but did so with a thin squad having made just one addition this season, Federico Chiesa, who has played just 41 minutes in the top flight this term.

Slot’s been boosted by both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signing contract extensions, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is departing for Real Madrid, making a new right-back a priority for the Reds.

They’re reportedly in advanced talks to land Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with a favourite of Slot’s from his time as Feyenoord boss said to be an alternative option.

And in something of a shock development, Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed Liverpool’s interest Wirtz.

‘There was also a meeting with FC Liverpool and Florian Wirtz (22) on Tuesday in England,’ Falk posted.

‘Also Manchester City negotiate with the family of Wirtz. Father Hans is also his agent. But: the bosses of FC Bayern are sure that the player will keep his promise to move to Munich.’

Despite that ‘promise’ and a report contrary to those claims of a meeting on Tuesday, CaughtOffside claim Liverpool ‘have scheduled talks over the ambitious transfer’.

Whether that’s on top of talks already held isn’t isn’t clear, but ‘sources close to the situation anticipate a “big push” from Liverpool in a deal likely to cost somewhere in the region of €120m’.

There’s been no formal offer as of yet, but it’s thought ‘Liverpool are alongside Bayern Munich’ in the running, and have two key advantages over the German giants.

Leverkusen ‘would much rather sell Wirtz abroad than their Bundesliga rivals’ and it’s also claimed Bayern ‘may be unwilling to go over €100m for the 22-year-old’.

The report adds: