Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move to Man City and Liverpool

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign two top targets this summer as the Florian Wirtz reports have been quashed and Real Madrid have done them again.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is working to bolster Arne Slot’s squad after the Dutchman won the Premier League title at his first opportunity, but did so with a thin squad having made just one addition this season, Federico Chiesa, who has played just 41 minutes in the top flight this term.

Slot’s been boosted by both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signing contract extensions, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is departing for Real Madrid, making a new right-back a priority for the Reds.

They’re reportedly in advanced talks to land Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with a favourite of Slot’s from his time as Feyenoord boss said to be an alternative option.

A new centre-back amid doubts over the futures of both Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate is also thought to be a priority, but Liverpool look set to miss out on Bournemouth’s Huijsen, as familiar foes Real Madrid have emerged to strike the killer blow.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on X: ‘Bournemouth have approved Real Madrid conditions for Dean Huijsen deal with £50m release clause to be paid by the end of 2026. Deal done club to club.

‘Final green light needed to proceed and seal the deal with player’s camp as Huijsen always gave priority to Madrid.’

The transfer expert later confirmed new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso played a key role in pushing for the young Spaniard’s transfer.

Romano added: ‘Xabi Alonso asked Real Madrid to accelerate on Dean Huijsen deal as ideal quick solution for a top talent…

‘…as Premier League clubs wanted to get the deal done already last week, but Dean decided to wait and give priority to Real Madrid. Key meeting took place on Monday.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd pipped by Liverpool in ranking of PL clubs by potential ‘pure profit’ this summer

👉 Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar among top 20 footballers out of contract this summer

👉 Neville slams Real Madrid over Alexander-Arnold ‘p*ss-take’ after ‘insulting’ Liverpool offer

Liverpool fans were buoyed on Tuesday by reports of a potential transfer hijack of top Manchester City target Florian Wirtz.

‘There was also a meeting with FC Liverpool and Florian Wirtz (22) on Tuesday in England,’ Bild reporter Christian Falk posted.

‘Also Manchester City negotiate with the family of Wirtz. Father Hans is also his agent. But: the bosses of FC Bayern are sure that the player will keep his promise to move to Munich.’

But Liverpool.com have moved to quash those rumours, claiming that while Slot and his team are ‘interested in Wirtz’, ‘no meeting took place’ with either Liverpool or Manchester City this week.

It’s added that ‘either a move to Bayern Munich or staying at Leverkusen feels most likely for Wirtz’.