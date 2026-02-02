Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to further bolster their defence after agreeing a £60m deal with Rennes for Jeremy Jacquet as Crystal Palace had a ‘monstrous bid’ for another one of their targets rejected by Club Brugge.

Chelsea were the frontrunners to sign Jacquet before Liverpool swooped to secure the the signing of the 20-year-old, who will remain with Rennes for the rest of the season before moving to Anfield in the summer.

On Sunday night, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the details of Jacquet’s move to Liverpool.

He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for June 2026, as revealed.

‘Understand fee is €60m plus €10m add-ons to Rennes. Jeremy has agreed personal terms with #LFC.

‘Agreement done for summer 2026 for one of the most talented CBs in the world.’

And Liverpool will still have a chance to land Joel Ordonez, another of their big centre-back targets, in the summer after Palace had what Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws described as a ‘monstrous bid’ turned down for the 21-year-old over the weekend.

Palace were looking to replace Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City earlier in the window, and the report claims that Club Brugge rejected ‘a record amount of at least €40m for him’ as they insisted they would not sell players so close to the end of the window.

Liverpool scouts have regularly been to watch Ordonez in action for Club Brugge and were keeping tabs on him before he moved to the Belgian club as the Reds maintain a strong relationship with Independiente del Valle, the Ecuadorian academy that developed Ordonez, along with Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie.

Reports have claimed Liverpool’s interest is ‘more future-focused’ but the move for Jacquet proves the club’s desire to focus on youth.

Jamie Carragher is “pleased” Liverpool completed a deal for a new defender, but wanted to see his former side bring in another centre-back to give Arne Slot options this season.

He said: “Yeah, pleased, that they’ve made a signing in that area. Liverpool need reinforcement in that area right now, but they definitely need that in the summer.

“It looks like Konate maybe going to move on, still hasn’t signed a contract yet, so I think they’re getting their young centre-backs for the future. Unfortunately, Leoni, who they signed last summer, has had an ACL injury.”

When asked about frustrating at the deal not being for now, but rather for the summer, Carragher replied: “Yes, but when the deal’s been done with Rennes, that maybe is part of the deal and the reason why Liverpool have got the deal over the line, is the fact that they can say to Rennes, you can keep the player until the end of the season. It’s not going to disrupt the season in France between now and the end of the season.

“So, yeah, I can understand it, but it’s their player. You have to sort of play by their rules. Liverpool paid top money for a player of that age, and the future holds as well at centre-back, but they have pressing problems right now that they need to fix.”

On whether he thought Liverpool should have brought in another defender to their ranks deadline day, Carragher added: “Yes, I would still like to see Liverpool sign another defender today, because I think they will need one before the end of the season.”